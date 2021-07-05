Loyiso Bala ventures into radio
Musician appointed business manager at Umhlobo Wenene and Tru FM
Musician Loyiso Bala has been appointed business manager of both Tru FM and Umhlobo Wenene FM.
The former TBN Africa channel director assumed his new position at the two stations at the beginning of the month...
