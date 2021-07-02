High praise for SA producer Zādok’s role in Lil Nas X’s performance

SA music producer and director Zādok assisted with the arrangement for Lil Nas X’s much-talked about live performance at the BET Awards at the beginning of the week.



The American rapper’s Montero (Call Me by Your Name) performance, which he sealed with a same-sex kiss, has been the most talked about moment at this year’s BET Awards...