TV and radio personality Ntando Duma had defended her decision to open social media accounts in her seven-month-old daughter's name‚ claiming that it allowed her daughter to get gigs that would pay for her education in the future.

Ntando opened a social media account for her daughter‚ Sbahle‚ when she was just two weeks pregnant but was criticised for doing so.

Responding to suggestions it was unwise to have her child in such a space‚ Ntando told Metro FM's Masechaba Ndlovu and Mo Flava that it had helped her get endorsement deals for her daughter.

"I opened the Instagram account for business stuff. She actually gets paid every month. She is an ambassador for a nappy brand‚ so she posts stuff about the brand and gets paid for it. I am trying to get more deals for her so she can get more money."

Sbahle has also been making money through modelling gigs and was invited to appear at SA Fashion Week when she was only three-months-old.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE late last month‚ Ntando said she was launching a lingerie range in her daughter's name‚ with profits from the line going into a fund for her daughter.

She revealed that the money from all ventures in Sbahle's name would go to paying for her daughter's schooling.

"My daughter has become the most important thing in my life. Everything I do‚ I do for her."