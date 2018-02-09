Entertainment

7 months and already making coins- Why Ntando Duma's daughter is on Instagram

By Kyle Zeeman - 09 February 2018 - 08:09
Ntando Duma and 7-month-old daughter Sbahle. Image: INSTAGRAM
Ntando Duma and 7-month-old daughter Sbahle. Image: INSTAGRAM

TV and radio personality Ntando Duma had defended her decision to open social media accounts in her seven-month-old daughter's name‚ claiming that it allowed her daughter to get gigs that would pay for her education in the future.

Ntando opened a social media account for her daughter‚ Sbahle‚ when she was just two weeks pregnant but was criticised for doing so.

Responding to suggestions it was unwise to have her child in such a space‚ Ntando told Metro FM's Masechaba Ndlovu and Mo Flava that it had helped her get endorsement deals for her daughter.

"I opened the Instagram account for business stuff. She actually gets paid every month. She is an ambassador for a nappy brand‚ so she posts stuff about the brand and gets paid for it. I am trying to get more deals for her so she can get more money."

Sbahle has also been making money through modelling gigs and was invited to appear at SA Fashion Week when she was only three-months-old.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE late last month‚ Ntando said she was launching a lingerie range in her daughter's name‚ with profits from the line going into a fund for her daughter.

She revealed that the money from all ventures in Sbahle's name would go to paying for her daughter's schooling.

"My daughter has become the most important thing in my life. Everything I do‚ I do for her."

Ntando Duma moves on from baby daddy, bags new TV show

Gqom Nation's Ntando Duma says she's going back to basics on her show.
Entertainment
5 days ago

Ntando Duma featured in Babes Wodumo's single Jiva Phez’kombhede

Actress, presenter and radio host Ntando Duma is featured in Babes Wodumo's new hit single called Jiva Phez’kombhede The song also features Babes’ ...
Pic of The Day
2 months ago

Ntando is back with a big bang

Soul music singer Ntando Bangani, like US counterpart Maxwell, says it takes time to make beautiful music.After four years, he has finally released ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Skeem Saam's Leshole: People think they own me

Actor Thabo Mkhabela has lit up Mzansi with his role as Leshole Mabitsela on popular soapie Skeem Saam.
Entertainment
6 hours ago

Connie Ferguson cuts her hair in honor of David Phetoe

Veteran actress, Connie Ferguson, cut her hair in honor of  late Generations actor David Phetoe, who  died of prostate cancer at the age of 85. "The ...
Pic of The Day
7 hours ago

Trending

Latest Videos

#Zexit: Zuma’s week that was
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X