Male musicians still dominating Samas gongs





Performances by female musicians Amanda Black, Ami Faku and Judith Sephuma have dominated the first two nights of the virtually produced 26th South Africa Music Awards (Samas).But the winner list continued to be dominated by male musicians for the awards airing of Mzansi Magic - hosted by actress Dineo Langa and comedian Donovan Goliath.Sephuma belted out Maropeng last night, while Faku performed an emotionally charged rendition of Inde Lendlela. Black stunned with Ndizele Wena a day before.Prince Kaybee was awarded the coveted Male Artist of the Year gong, while Samthing Soweto scooped Best Afro-Pop Album award for Isphithiphithi. Bishop Benjamin Dube walked away with Best Contemporary Faith Music Album for Glory In His Presence, with Lungisa Xhamela winning Best R&B/Soul Album for My Heart To Your Soul.On Monday, Ndabo Zulu won Newcomer of the Year and Best Jazz Album.After 20 years in the music industry, gospel sensation Dumi Mkokstad's latest offering Calvary won him his first Sama in the category Best Traditional Faith Music Album.Amadodana Ase Wesile's Lona Ba Ratang Ho Phela was named Best African Indigenous Faith Album, while Upopayi by Thokozani Langa took home Best Maskandi Album.Rapper K.O and Nandi Madida's duet Say U Will earned Best Collaboration."We applaud the talent that so deservedly got honoured... We are proud of their contribution to the local music landscape," commented Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of RiSA.Tonight, winners in the other categories will be announced.