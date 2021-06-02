J'Something announces the return of 'My Kitchen Rules'
Celebrity chef and musician J’Something has left the block hot with the news that My Kitchen Rules South Africa will be making a return to M-Net this September.
The M-Net cooking show is back with a bang as viewers will get to see amateur chefs battle it out to impress celebrity judges David Higgs and J'Something on its third season.
In a tweet, the lead vocalist of Mi Casa shared the good news of the show’s return. He also encouraged avid home cooks to enter to be a part of the show as the lucky winner is set to walk away with the R1 million grand prize.
I can’t believe I’m tweeting this but ... MY KITCHEN RULES IS BACK! Who will be crowned the ultimate home cooks in season 3?! Think you got what it takes?? Enter now > https://t.co/dBzQ9xWtbz ❤️ #MKRSA pic.twitter.com/NocbdyyfE7— JSOMETHING.COM (@jsomethingmusic) June 1, 2021
The coupled cooks will start their pressure-cooker experience in an instant pop-up restaurant round, where each pair will host their competitors and the two celebrity judges with a themed three-course dinner.
The paired cooks who steer clear of the chopping block in round one will proceed to the Challenge Knock-Out Competition rounds where they will battle against each other in a series of cooking challenges at the MKR kitchen HQ and various off-site locations.
If you think you've got what it takes to be Mzansi's number one cook who can bag the prize money, then this one is for you. Visit M-Net's website for more.
Entries to this cooking show close June 30.
