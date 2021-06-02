S Mag

J'Something announces the return of 'My Kitchen Rules'

By Masego Seemela - 02 June 2021 - 16:02
J Something announces the return of My Kitchen Rules.
J Something announces the return of My Kitchen Rules.
Image: Louise McAuliffe

Celebrity chef and musician J’Something has left the block hot with the news that My Kitchen Rules South Africa will be making a return to M-Net this September.

The M-Net cooking show is back with a bang as viewers will get to see amateur chefs battle it out to impress celebrity judges David Higgs and J'Something on its third season. 

In a tweet, the lead vocalist of Mi Casa shared the good news of the show’s return. He also encouraged avid home cooks to enter to be a part of the show as the lucky winner is set to walk away with the R1 million grand prize.

The coupled cooks will start their pressure-cooker experience in an instant pop-up restaurant round, where each pair will host their competitors and the two celebrity judges with a themed three-course dinner.

The paired cooks who steer clear of the chopping block in round one will proceed to the Challenge Knock-Out Competition rounds where they will battle against each other in a series of cooking challenges at the MKR kitchen HQ and various off-site locations.

If you think you've got what it takes to be Mzansi's number one cook who can bag the prize money, then this one is for you. Visit M-Net's website for more.

Entries to this cooking show close June 30. 

RECIPE | Savoury creamy samp and meaty beef bones

The act of preparing and sharing food can be therapeutic, especially mixed with a hint of classic nostalgia.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Nelli Tembe had dreams of running her own world-renowned restaurant

"She said she was going to prove us all wrong, this is what she can do and will do - and she ended up doing it".
S Mag
1 month ago

Chef Nti to showcase African street food in new television show

Chef Nti plans to teach the world about the different kinds of street food Mzansi has to offer.
S Mag
2 months ago

Nine kitchen hacks from professional chefs

Ever wonder how the professionals get the perfect meaty dish, creamy mash, muffin tops or peeled vegetables? We’ve got the inside scoop.
S Mag
5 months ago

Top chefs share three easy dishes every South African should know how to cook

Local cookbook authors share recipes for some of Mzansi's favourite eats.
S Mag
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...