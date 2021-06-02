J'Something announces the return of 'My Kitchen Rules'

Celebrity chef and musician J’Something has left the block hot with the news that My Kitchen Rules South Africa will be making a return to M-Net this September.

The M-Net cooking show is back with a bang as viewers will get to see amateur chefs battle it out to impress celebrity judges David Higgs and J'Something on its third season.

In a tweet, the lead vocalist of Mi Casa shared the good news of the show’s return. He also encouraged avid home cooks to enter to be a part of the show as the lucky winner is set to walk away with the R1 million grand prize.