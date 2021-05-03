Entertainment

Designing collection was an emotional rollercoaster, Ledimo admits

Fashion show honours Loxion Kulca's fallen hero

03 May 2021 - 07:10

The spirit of Loxion Kulca co-founder Wandi Nzimande was kept alive at SA Fashion Week (SAFW) spring/summer 2021.

Since last Thursday, the collections of designers Palesa Mokubung, Erre, Black Coffee, Ephymol, Rubicon, Amanda Laird Cherry and more were screened digitally at Mall of Africa to a limited number of attendees...

