Designing collection was an emotional rollercoaster, Ledimo admits
Fashion show honours Loxion Kulca's fallen hero
The spirit of Loxion Kulca co-founder Wandi Nzimande was kept alive at SA Fashion Week (SAFW) spring/summer 2021.
Since last Thursday, the collections of designers Palesa Mokubung, Erre, Black Coffee, Ephymol, Rubicon, Amanda Laird Cherry and more were screened digitally at Mall of Africa to a limited number of attendees...
