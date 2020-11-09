Master KG named Best African Act at MTV Europe Music Awards

Master KG ended SA’s seven-year losing streak at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) last night, upsetting Nigeria’s long reign.

The Jerusalema hitmaker was named the best African act, snatching the award from fellow SA duo Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa as well as Nigerian megastar Burna Boy.

Nigerian rapper Rema, Ugandan musician Sheebah and Gaz Mawete from DRC were also nominated in the highly coveted category.

“I would love to thank my sister Nomcebo, my team Open Mic Productions, and everyone who has supported Master KG, thank you so much. To all my fans all over the world, without you this would have not been possible,” Master KG said during his acceptance speech.

The last SA act to win the award was LCNVL in 2013, while Freshlyground first bagged the award for SA back in 2006.

Last year, Prince Kaybee and Nasty C lost out to Burna Boy, while in 2018 Shekhinah and Distruction Boyz were beaten by Tiwa Savage.

Babes Wodumo and Nasty C represented SA in 2017, but Davido emerged triumphant. Black Coffee and Cassper Nyovest were nominated in 2016, with Wizkid scooping the award.