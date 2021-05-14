SA producer gives Stone Age wings
Ugandan star thanks Mzilikazi for 'Dream On' beat
Young Ugandan rapper Stone Age, also known as Lugaflow Princess, is excited after SA producer and DJ Mzilikazi Wa Africa produced a hit song for her.
Titled Dream On, the song has already won a gong at the Akasengejja Music Awards in Uganda and earned the rapper one of her three nominations for the MTN UG Hip Hop Awards 2021 that are taking place on May 16. She is nominated in the Inspirational Song of The Year, Rookie of The Year and Female Artist of the Year categories. Her feat makes her the first person still in primary school to be nominated for multiple awards in Uganda...
