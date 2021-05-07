Kelly Khumalo opens up about finding love again

Giving her fans a front-row seat into her life, songstress Kelly Khumalo is returning with season two of her reality show Life With Kelly Khumalo and things are set to get spicier with her latest fling among other things.

Showmax announced that new episodes of the show will air every Thursday from May 13 2021, leaving fans super excited about getting an inside look into Kelly's life.

Not only is the show a fave for her fans, just last week, it was nominated for a SA Film and Television Award for Best Soap Structured Reality TV Show, where it’s competing against two other Showmax originals: Lebo M: Coming Home and Somizi & Mohale: The Union.

Listen to Kelly talk all about it below: