IN PICTURES | Pharrell drops Xhosa inspired sneakers

It's only a few hours until sneakerheads will be able to get their hands on the much-coveted latest edition of the Adidas NMB HU series, inspired by Xhosa culture, but you won't be able to pop down the road to get a pair.

The latest collaboration between the brand and musician Pharrell Williams is a clear aqua version with the Xhosa word for humanity, “uluntu”, written across the front.

It forms part of the Human Race collection and drops on Friday, May 14.

But it seems the country from which it gets its inspiration may have been left out of the party.

A search on Adidas SA's website reveals that the shoe is not available to order locally. A request for comment from Adidas SA on the reason for this were unanswered at the time of publishing.