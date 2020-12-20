Ama Qamata: Mzansi's new 'it girl'

They say it takes years to become an overnight success, and in the case of rising star Ama Qamata, nothing could be closer to the truth.

To many of us, the 22-year-old actress appears to have become an overnight sensation, thanks to the success of Netflix’s Blood & Water, in which she stars.

However, Ama has actually been honing her skills since the tender age of 10, when she was cast in her primary school play as Snow White.

At 16 years old, she started acting professionally, landing her first major television gig on SABC1’s My Perfect Family. In 2013 she also featured in a BBC drama series, but it was her turn as Puleng on Netflix’s runaway hit that made the world really sit up and take notice.

Hailing from the small town of Cala in the Eastern Cape, Ama’s journey seems to have been written in the stars, beginning with how she was named. While she was pregnant, Ama’s mother received an instruction in a dream to name her daughter Amamkele, a name meaning “to be accepted/welcomed” — and the world has certainly embraced the young actress.

But a year ago, the self-proclaimed hard worker was just another student gearing up for exams as part of her studies towards a degree in theatre and performance. She had enrolled in the programme after turning down a scholarship to study film at the New York Film Academy.

Instead, she chose to take a gap year, taking up an acting course, appearing in a play she co-wrote, and becoming an intern to one of the country’s leading film directors and producers, Kutlwano Ditsele. It was Ditsele’s role as casting director for Blood & Water that gave Ama the opportunity to audition for the role.

“When I got the offer to film Blood & Water, it was a dream come true but I had to make the decision to put my studies on hold to pursue my acting career full time,” she says. The show has gone on to enjoy critical acclaim, reaching number one across the streaming service’s different territories, including the US. Subsequently, it was renewed for a second season, which is currently being shot in Cape Town.