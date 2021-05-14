Broos' honesty a breath of fresh air

Admitting Bafana shortcomings won't shield coach from criticism

One of the main reasons SA football has regressed alarmingly over the years has been the lack of honesty and forthrightness when addressing issues afflicting our national team.



It was, therefore, refreshingly pleasing to hear new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos concede our team may not be among World Cup finalists in Qatar next year. “Don’t kill me if we don’t get to the World Cup,” the Belgian said as he addressed his first press conference this week...