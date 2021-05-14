Broos' honesty a breath of fresh air
Admitting Bafana shortcomings won't shield coach from criticism
One of the main reasons SA football has regressed alarmingly over the years has been the lack of honesty and forthrightness when addressing issues afflicting our national team.
It was, therefore, refreshingly pleasing to hear new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos concede our team may not be among World Cup finalists in Qatar next year. “Don’t kill me if we don’t get to the World Cup,” the Belgian said as he addressed his first press conference this week...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.