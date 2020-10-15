WATCH | Canadian woman drinking Oros undiluted leaves Mzansi in stitches
A TikTok video of a Canadian woman drinking Oros without diluting it has left Mzansi shooketh.
It all started when the woman, user @thetastetest, was asked to try out Oros by a follower.
She agreed to the request but, yoh, she drank the Oros straight from the bottle without diluting it!
“That is strong. It's good but, holy moly, I don't think I can drink that. I like the flavour but it's a little too strong for me,” she said.
After grimacing her way through the taste experience, she gave it a score of six out of 10.
When she found out that she was trending on social media, the woman admitted that she didn't read the instructions on the back properly and thought it was safe to drink from the bottle.
“I assumed that it was ready to drink,” she said.
The initial video blew up on Twitter and Mzansi was left in stitches.
Some even called for a #OrosChallenge, to drink it undiluted - which we think is a VERY BAD idea.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions: