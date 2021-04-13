S Mag

5 special moments between AKA and his late fiancée Nelli Tembe

13 April 2021 - 11:09
Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
AKA had some of the most amazing dates with his bae Nelli Tembe.
Image: Twitter/AKA

On Sunday a blossoming love story came to a tragic end when rapper AKA's 22-year-old fiancée Anele “Nelli” Tembe tragically died.

Nelli died on Sunday morning  after she apparently fell from the 10th floor of the five-star Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. The Tembe and Forbes families confirmed her death through a statement, saying they were in shock.

Mzansi was introduced to Nelli as AKA's girlfriend in early 2020 when a video of her and AKA locking lips at a restaurant went viral.

From the moment that paparazzi-style video exposed his relationship with the late Nelli, AKA loved the young woman boldly and made sure the whole world knew he was a man in love.

From cute “get to know us as a couple” TikTok videos to shared moments of PDA on his Instagram Stories, or shining a light on Nelli's best qualities, whenever AKA had a chance he didn't hold back on gushing about finding the love of his life.

Here are a few of the cutest moments the couple shared with their fans.

 

1. Writing the song Finessin' with Nelli and dedicating parts of the track Cross My Heart to her.

2. Doing those cute couple quizzes on Tik Tok

3. Lunch dates, party dates and every precious date in between ...

4. The goofy, fun, kitchen dance-off videos

5. Bragging about his girl, every chance he got!

This article first appeared on TshisaLive.

