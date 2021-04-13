5 special moments between AKA and his late fiancée Nelli Tembe

On Sunday a blossoming love story came to a tragic end when rapper AKA's 22-year-old fiancée Anele “Nelli” Tembe tragically died.

Nelli died on Sunday morning after she apparently fell from the 10th floor of the five-star Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. The Tembe and Forbes families confirmed her death through a statement, saying they were in shock.

Mzansi was introduced to Nelli as AKA's girlfriend in early 2020 when a video of her and AKA locking lips at a restaurant went viral.

From the moment that paparazzi-style video exposed his relationship with the late Nelli, AKA loved the young woman boldly and made sure the whole world knew he was a man in love.

From cute “get to know us as a couple” TikTok videos to shared moments of PDA on his Instagram Stories, or shining a light on Nelli's best qualities, whenever AKA had a chance he didn't hold back on gushing about finding the love of his life.

Here are a few of the cutest moments the couple shared with their fans.

1. Writing the song Finessin' with Nelli and dedicating parts of the track Cross My Heart to her.