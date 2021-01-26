The larger-than-life spirit of the moko jumbie stilt dancers

Towering beings wander the streets of Trinidad and Tobago. Their fierce gold, red, and blue costumes create a kaleidoscopic show like no other.

On the ground, Maria Nunes gets her camera ready. The photographer has been documenting the moko jumbies as a commemoration of their culture.

Through her lens, she’s illuminating Trinidad and Tobago’s rich heritage of stilt dancing.

The moko jumbies stem from Western African spirits, whose height allowed them to watch over and protect villagers.

When West Africans were brought across the seas and enslaved by the Spanish, they retained their beliefs.

Stilt dancing became an integral form of their ancestral expression. “Moko jumbies are a wonderful sign of resilience,” Nunes says. “It manifests through the bodies.”