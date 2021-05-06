Entertainment

'I opted to be unscheduled this week'

Vexed Ba2Cada denies he's been suspended

06 May 2021 - 07:26

Embattled Lesedi FM breakfast host Motseki “Ba2Cada” Leine has allegedly been put on temporarily suspension after he went AWOL for two days last week.

Sowetan has learnt that the suspension is the reason Leine has been off air this week, with Nkunyana “Skuzabell” Nkunyana joining co-host Seipati “Twasa” Seoke on the popular show...

