'I opted to be unscheduled this week'
Vexed Ba2Cada denies he's been suspended
Embattled Lesedi FM breakfast host Motseki “Ba2Cada” Leine has allegedly been put on temporarily suspension after he went AWOL for two days last week.
Sowetan has learnt that the suspension is the reason Leine has been off air this week, with Nkunyana “Skuzabell” Nkunyana joining co-host Seipati “Twasa” Seoke on the popular show...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.