Musician at heart Msizi James just 'fell into radio'

Winning presenting competition got former Idols started, now he's on 947

Msizi James is radio’s new cool kid on the block. From East Coast Radio to 5fm and last week making his debut on 947, it’s hard to believe that before 2015 he didn’t have any radio experience.



Born Msizi James Madinane, he gets candid about his rise to the top, entering Idols SA and popping the question to his high school sweetheart Angela last week...