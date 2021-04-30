Gospel anthem provides hope in time of pandemic

Bucy recognises God's hand in success of Uzugcin'impilo Yam'

Bucy Radebe’s anthemic song of hope, Uzugcin'impilo Yam', has not only uplifted the nation during the Covid-19 pandemic but also propelled her to solo stardom.



The 34-year-old gospel sensation has been yearning for stand-alone success and fame for more than a decade. Rabede’s musical journey started with choral music, before she moved to being an opera singer and shifting to being a backing vocalist for Solly Mahlangu, Spirit of Praise 7 and Takie Ndou...