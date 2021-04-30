Entertainment

Gospel anthem provides hope in time of pandemic

Bucy recognises God's hand in success of Uzugcin'impilo Yam'

30 April 2021 - 07:38

Bucy Radebe’s anthemic song of hope, Uzugcin'impilo Yam', has not only uplifted the nation during the Covid-19 pandemic but also propelled her to solo stardom.

The 34-year-old gospel sensation has been yearning for stand-alone success and fame for more than a decade. Rabede’s musical journey started with choral music, before she moved to being an opera singer and shifting to being a backing vocalist for Solly Mahlangu, Spirit of Praise 7 and Takie Ndou...

