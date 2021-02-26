'I don’t think it is necessary to move to Joburg for your career to flourish'

No Jozi bright lights needed for King Monada to shine

Bolebedu music maestro and producer King Monada, who has been churning out hit after hit from his village in Limpopo, does not believe that Johannesburg is the only greener pasture for music talent.



Unlike many artists who moved to Joburg to realise their dreams, King Monada, whose real name is Khutso Steven Kgatla, has made it work while living at Mokgoloboto, a village outside Tzaneen. ..