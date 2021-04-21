Lindiwe Suttle's story of abuse in Montsho's good hands

Desmond’s Not Here Anymore to start shooting in July

Mmabatho Montsho is set to direct international short film Desmond’s Not here Anymore, based on the award-winning screenplay by Lindiwe Suttle Mueller-Westernhagen.



The script writer, the daughter of veteran talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle, won the 2019 HollyShorts Screenplay competition. She told Sowetan last year that Montsho was her dream director to spearhead the project...