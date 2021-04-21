Lindiwe Suttle's story of abuse in Montsho's good hands
Desmond’s Not Here Anymore to start shooting in July
Mmabatho Montsho is set to direct international short film Desmond’s Not here Anymore, based on the award-winning screenplay by Lindiwe Suttle Mueller-Westernhagen.
The script writer, the daughter of veteran talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle, won the 2019 HollyShorts Screenplay competition. She told Sowetan last year that Montsho was her dream director to spearhead the project...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.