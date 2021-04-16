How Thuli Phongolo shook off Generations setback

Star has been rising on screen and in clubs as DJ

Thuli Phongolo thought her acting dreams were being cut short when the “Generations 16” was axed in September 2014, but a higher power had bigger plans for her.



The 27-year-old actor became a household name as Namhla Diale when a revamped Generations: The Legacy premiered in December 2014. But a few months before producer Mfundi Vundla infamously fired the 16 original cast members – including Sophie Ndaba, Katlego Danke and Winnie Ntshaba – Phongolo was cast to join them...