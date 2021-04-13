I witnessed GBV at home, I won't repeat it, says DJ

Black Coffee denies assaulting estranged actress wife

DJ Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, has denied allegations by his estranged wife Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa that he assaulted her.



In a series of tweets that he posted on social media Maphumulo said: “In the name of respect and dignity for my family and my children I’ve been quiet but now I feel a need to speak. GBV (gender based violence) is major issue in our country, every day we read about horrendous crimes committed by men against women and children.” ..