Leave radio station in Pretoria or move it to KwaMhlanga, say Ndebele groups

March to prevent SABC plan to move Ikwekwezi to Joburg

A group of Ndebele language and cultural organisations are marching to the SABC and department of communications offices today against the relocation of Ikwekwezi FM from Pretoria to Auckland Park, Johannesburg.



The organisations, which include KwaNdebele Coalition for Injustices, VUKO, Moloto Rail Concern Residents, Kings Delegation, Ubukhosi baMaNdebele and other formations, said the Ikwekwezi FM, the Ndebele language radio station, should remain in Pretoria or be moved to KwaMhlanga...