621 employees leave SABC as retrenchments are finalised

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has finally concluded its retrenchment process that will see 621 employees leaving the public broadcaster tomorrow.

The reduction of employees is part of the SABC’s turnaround and long-term sustainability plan that will be concluded on March 31.

According to the SABC, 346 of the 621 are employees who opted for voluntary severance packages. The other 275 employees are those who occupied positions that have become redundant. The public broadcaster further said some employees went through the recruitment process seeking alternative opportunities but were, unfortunately, not successful.

SABC group chief executive officer Madoda Mxakwe said: “The retrenchment process has been extremely difficult for all stakeholders and became emotionally charged at times. The extended process unfortunately also created prolonged uncertainty and a sense of despondency for many. This was understandable and regrettable.

"However, despite these challenges, the section 189 process was a necessary component of the SABC’s turnaround plan to ensure the public broadcaster’s long-term financial sustainability and capacity to fulfil its extensive public mandate.

“The process was necessary to preserve and reposition the SABC as a resilient and viable public broadcaster and public media organisation. We want to be part of preserving this national treasure which has the public interest at the very heart of its existence.

“The SABC used its best endeavours and managed to absorb affected employees who qualified for vacant positions during the recruitment process. However the number of exiting employees is higher than originally anticipated, due primarily to the impact that lower job scales have on employees’ retirement benefits and fund value, and the lack of relevant competencies and qualifications matching available jobs.”