Ntsoane dismisses allegations as smear campaign to tarnish his image

Speaker accused of misusing official car

A Limpopo municipality speaker has been accused of making false travel claims and abusing a petrol card while using an official vehicle.



Phukuwe Ntsoane, the speaker of Lepelle-Nkumpi local municipality in Lebowakgomo, is alleged to have submitted travel claims for trips he never took and also used a petrol card issued for his official vehicle while the car was in for repairs. ..