Ntsoane dismisses allegations as smear campaign to tarnish his image
Speaker accused of misusing official car
A Limpopo municipality speaker has been accused of making false travel claims and abusing a petrol card while using an official vehicle.
Phukuwe Ntsoane, the speaker of Lepelle-Nkumpi local municipality in Lebowakgomo, is alleged to have submitted travel claims for trips he never took and also used a petrol card issued for his official vehicle while the car was in for repairs. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.