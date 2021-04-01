More than 381 facilities vandalised
Gauteng school repairs cost over R87m
A block of classrooms at Kwadedangendlale Secondary School in Zola North, Soweto, has turned into a home for pigeons and smoking area for young boys.
Pupils had to be moved to mobile classes as the walls are not in a good condition with bricks falling off, and windows and doors are broken...
