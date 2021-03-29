Khanyi Mbau, Maps Maponyane & Will Smith: see what your favourite celebs got up to this weekend
This past weekend marked a year since SA has been under lockdown due to the global pandemic. Although a lot has happened since, many of us have continued to make the best of a tough situation, including our faves.
From romantic helicopter rides to embarking on a new musical journey, our celebs keep setting examples of how weekends don't have to turn into just another day, despite lockdown.
Here’s what some of our favourite celebrities got up to this past weekend.
Like the “gone girl” that she is, media personality Khanyi Mbau was whisked away by her Zimbabwean businessman lover, Kudzai Mushonga, on a romantic helicopter ride to sunny Sun City.
The couple ditched their usual Porsches and Lambos convoy for a ride in the sky to their romantic destination. They bonded over lush oyster infused champagne breakfast and intimate moments in the famous waves.
Dubbed an “icon” in the making, dancer turned singer Kamo Mphela released her first-ever EP and music video to her single, Nkulukulu.
After being previously featured on many blazing hits, Kamo’s fans and industry mates were happy and excited that she has finally embarked on her own singing career.
Feeling in a celebratory mood after her first week at a new radio station, actress and radio personality Thando Thabethe enjoyed a night out dressed in a fiery little number.
Showing off some leg and a gorgeous smile, Thando seemed to be beaming with joy at an intimate dinner with her close friends and family.
While we know him for his stylish model-like looks, TV host Maps Maponyane took many of us by surprise when he rocked a rather odd-looking wig.
The TV personality paired an “Elvis” inspired wig with a black jacket, white t-shirt and chino pants and posed next to an impressive wine and champagne collection. with his excuse being “this age is weird”. Clearly Maps had fun goofing around this weekend and we love to see it.
After being unlucky several times in terms of finding his one true love, rapper AKA seems to have found the woman of his dreams.
This past weekend, the rapper apparently made things between him and girlfriend Nelli Tembe official when he implied that he paid lobola for her at her family home in KwaZulu-Natal.
Having dated for over a year now, AKA and Nelli seem to be well on their way down the aisle and we’re counting down to the special occasion.
Legendary movie stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence came together, after a year of not physically seeing each other, to accept an NAACP Image Awards.
The Bad Boys duo collected an Outstanding Motion Picture award and we must say it was well deserved!