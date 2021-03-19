Mawat releases music video marathon
Rapper Mawat’s ambitious new project is a music video marathon, where he is dropping four music videos a week for his album Peer Pressure.
For the month of March, the 33-year-old musician has been dropping one video – four times a week, releasing 16 music videos this month...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.