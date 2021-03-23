Kwesta, Unathi & Doja Cat: see what your fave celebs got up to this long weekend
We all know how much fun comes with a long weekend, and we were quite thrilled to see how these celebrities chose to enjoy theirs the best way they know how.
Whether it was bathing in luxury or celebrating in pure glam and style, these celebs made sure they took advantage of the long weekend.
In honour of their union and the vows they made to each other two years ago, rapper Senzo ‘Kwesta’ Vilakazi and his wife Yolanda celebrated their second wedding anniversary over an intimate dinner this past weekend.
Although they dated for many years before getting hitched in 2019, Khai and Kenya’s parents are proof enough that true love does exist. We can tell this, by the way, the stare into each other’s eyes… ncaaw, we really love to see it!
Pushing luxury vibes only, businesswoman and reality TV queen Shauwn Mkhize checked into a hotel at a secret location where she enjoyed the best that fancy living can ever offer--- a luxurious bubble bath with a perfect view of the mountain.
Living life according to her rules and standards, Mam' Mkhize really keeps proving to us how having a healthy bank account can afford you all the happiness you truly desire.
TV personality Ayanda Thabethe celebrated her birthday weekend in the sunny skies of Cape Town. The TV personality checked into a lavish penthouse which she and her sisters enjoyed for the weekend.
Boasting the best view of the sea, Ayanda gave us chest pains with her jaw-dropping poolside pictures and sexy fashionable looks.
The gorgeous TV host also showed us how sexy one can look on a quad bike– and more importantly, how to step into a new chapter of your life in style.
Radio personality Unathi Nkayi ticked yet another thrilling challenge off her bucket list and she sure made it look easy.
This past weekend, the seasoned broadcaster took a short left and faced her fears by bungee jumping from the world’s highest swing found in KwaZulu-Natal.
The Idols SA judge jumped over a waterfall and just like the zip lining she did last month, Unathi is all about conquering it all this year.
We all know how much of a trendsetter American singer Doja Cat is, and after her stellar performance at the Grammys last weekend, we are truly stanning.
While this weekend many people weren’t feeling her take on eye shadow art, we believe Doja gave us the best futurist display and creative ways to use an eye palette.
The green, black and white really left us gobsmacked at how talented the singer is… is there anything that Doja cannot do?
Actress Dawn Thandeka King ended an amazing era after her character took a bow on the set of the highly celebrated drama series Uzalo.
While she played MaNgcobo on the local drama, Dawn highlighted this past weekend how much she was going to miss the cast and crew but was ready for the new chapter that lies ahead.
TV personality and actress Kayise Ngqula made us believe she was made for the runway when she stepped out rocking a gorgeous floral maxi dress and floral headpiece. Not only did she look regal, but her skin also gave us all types of radiant glows!
Reality TV housewife Porsha Williams celebrated her daughter Pilar Jhena’s second birthday with adorable throwbacks of her fancy maternity shoot and fully packed delivery room.
The American housewife reminisced to a time where she was excited to become a mother to a child she now calls her her ‘life saver’.
Rocking cute matching mommy-and-daughter dresses, Porsha and Pilar are already setting the fashion bar really high and we love to see it!