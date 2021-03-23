Mafokate would not comment
NAC report on Covid funding for Mafokate expected next week
The funding approval of several companies owned by musician and producer Arthur Mafokate will be discussed at the upcoming National Arts Council board meeting this week.
Dr Sipho Sithole said the board would have an update on how Mafokate’s four companies had got approved for the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme (PESP) by end of the week...
