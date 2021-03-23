Entertainment

Mafokate would not comment

NAC report on Covid funding for Mafokate expected next week

23 March 2021 - 12:00

The funding approval of several companies owned by musician and producer Arthur Mafokate will be discussed at the upcoming National Arts Council board meeting this week.

Dr Sipho Sithole said the board would have an update on how Mafokate’s four companies had got approved for the  Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme (PESP) by end of the week...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X