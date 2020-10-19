Job stimulus plan 'is unprecedented in its scale and breadth': Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the launch of the Presidential Employment Stimulus he announced last week marked a fundamental shift in the government's approach to tackling unemployment.

Writing in his weekly newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa said: “We are undertaking a far-reaching and ambitious public investment in human capital, with the state as both a creator and an enabler of jobs.

“The Presidential Employment Stimulus is unprecedented in its scale and breadth, involving a public investment of R100bn over the next three years.

“We will protect and create directly-funded jobs and livelihood support interventions while the labour market recovers from the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the interventions were ready for implementation, and additional to existing commitments. The president said while some of the interventions build on the strengths of existing programmes, the stimulus includes new and innovative approaches.