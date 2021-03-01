Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma stages sit-in at National Arts Council over R300m package

Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma is staging a sit-in at the offices of the National Arts Council (NAC) in Newtown, Johannesburg, demanding answers about the presidential employment stimulus programme (Pesp).



The sit-in by Mngoma comes just a day after the NAC council suspended CEO Rosemary Mangope and CFO Clifton Changfoot pending an investigation in relation to the management of the R300m Pesp. In her mission, Mngoma is supported by people’s poet Mzwakhe Mbuli...