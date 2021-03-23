FREE WEBINAR |Redefine happiness your way with Lancôme and S Mag

Happiness is a state of mind. That's why we're loving Lancôme’s message to spread joy from inside out.

In these challenging times, a little joy goes a long way. The world is changing and, with it, so has our definition of happiness as we seek to find true meaning in our “new normal”.

LA VIE EST BELLE: LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL

One brand that has always had happiness at the forefront of its DNA is Lancôme, whose message to “Declare Happiness” is central to its belief that beauty should not only be relatable and accessible, but also bring joy in the way you look and feel.

As we continue to redefine luxury as being more than just material things, Lancôme’s belief that happiness is all around us, and ours to seize, has become even more important than before. Let us live life to the fullest and, most importantly, inspire others to choose a life that is lived fully too. As we continue to navigate this new normal, let us continue to challenge ourselves to always remember that la vie est belle!

PILLARS OF JOY

1. A CRYSTAL SMILE

Life is beautiful when you walk your own path, so celebrate the joy of living your truth with the olfactory delight of La Vie Est Belle. Since its launch in 2012, this iconic and luminous "floriental" scent with a gourmand accord harnesses the power of iris to create its signature flower heart. Housed in a curved, crystal bottle bearing the emblematic imprint of a smile at its heart, La Vie Est Belle answers the call to celebrate happiness, here and now.

2. AN INCANDESCENT HEART

Spark the will to succeed and inspire others, without sacrificing femininity, with the new reiteration of Idôle, the intensely luminous scent that aspires to our collective success. Like a torch passed on to ignite our internal strength and power to change the world, Idôle L’Intense is a flamboyant and radical take on the floral chypre olfactory family.

Comprising its signature jasmine top note and a more opulent interpretation of rose of Isparta, the fragrance also features the sustainably sourced bourbon vanilla of Madagascar and musk to underscore the base.

3. A RADIANT BALANCE

Celebrate the joy of healthy skin that has a youthful radiance with Lancôme’s Advanced Génifique youth-activating concentrate, a scientific breakthrough in balancing the skin’s microbiome (a symbiotic ecosystem of micro-organisms proven to affect the health and appearance of the skin). With a patented formula comprising seven pre- and probiotic fractions, Génifique provides nutritional benefits to the skin’s microbiome to aid in faster active recovery, defence, and reduced visible signs of ageing.

4. A PERFECT MATCH

Lancôme’s Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation is your perfect partner to defeat all the challenges of an intense and busy day. With 45 shades to cater for a wide range of skin tones and all skin types, Teint Idole Ultra Wear gives you the confidence to create your own path of happiness with its waterproof, sweat-defying, transfer-resistant, breathable formula that provides naturally matte, 24-hour full coverage while controlling oil and giving true colour wear.

