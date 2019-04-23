National Arts Council CEO cleared of all charges
National Arts Council CEO Rosemary Mangope is finally breathing a sigh of relief after she was cleared of all 13 charges against her, including gross negligence.
Mangope, daughter-in-law of the late former leader of Bophuthatswana, Lucas Mangope, faced a litany of accusations.
She went through a three-month disciplinary hearing at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg.
Sowetan has learnt that Mangope, who has been on special leave since September, is due to report for work today.
NAC board chairperson Hartley Ngoato is expected to hold a meeting with Mangope, senior staff members and employees.
Mangope confirmed to Sowetan that she has been cleared of all charges and that she will be at her desk today.
Asked how it felt to be back, she said: "It is a difficult feeling to describe, but I feel vindicated. I have mixed feelings."
Though Mangope felt that the process was unfair, she said she did not despise people who called for her head.
Mangope was accused of funding family friends from the NAC coffers, and that an unknown person from the council had submitted a "fake funding proposal", purportedly to be a funding request from the South African Roadies Association (Sara).
She faced four charges of gross negligence, four of gross dishonesty, three of failing to act in the best interest of the employer, and for bringing the institution into disrepute and contravening of section 38 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).
Department of arts & culture (DAC) spokesperson Asanda Magaqa said minister Nathi Mthethwa was pleased with the findings of the hearing.
Magaqa said the findings by the independent chairperson cleared Mangope of all charges brought against her.
"Minister Mthethwa has given his blessing to the council to proceed with its resolutions, and further instructed the council, the CEO, and employees of the NAC to work together to build a stronger, more successful and effective NAC," she said.
"Minister Mthethwa is pleased that the DAC's stakeholders such as NAC which was subjected to scrutiny and corrective action, has been able to stand up to that scrutiny," said Magaqa.