National Arts Council CEO cleared of all charges

National Arts Council CEO Rosemary Mangope is finally breathing a sigh of relief after she was cleared of all 13 charges against her, including gross negligence.

Mangope, daughter-in-law of the late former leader of Bophuthatswana, Lucas Mangope, faced a litany of accusations.

She went through a three-month disciplinary hearing at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg.

Sowetan has learnt that Mangope, who has been on special leave since September, is due to report for work today.

NAC board chairperson Hartley Ngoato is expected to hold a meeting with Mangope, senior staff members and employees.

Mangope confirmed to Sowetan that she has been cleared of all charges and that she will be at her desk today.

Asked how it felt to be back, she said: "It is a difficult feeling to describe, but I feel vindicated. I have mixed feelings."

Though Mangope felt that the process was unfair, she said she did not despise people who called for her head.

Mangope was accused of funding family friends from the NAC coffers, and that an unknown person from the council had submitted a "fake funding proposal", purportedly to be a funding request from the South African Roadies Association (Sara).