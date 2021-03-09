WATCH | SA-born YouTuber pranks royal 'experts' into commenting on Harry and Meghan's interview before seeing it

SA-born YouTuber Josh Pieters and comedian Archie Manners are back. This time, pranking four UK royal “experts” into giving their views about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey for an undisclosed fee.

The duo wanted to determine whether royal experts were truthful in their commentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The “experts”, including the Queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter, CNN’s royal commentator Victoria Arbiter and Majesty magazine's editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward, gave their opinions on the interview two days before it was aired on CBS in the US.

Pieters and Manners tricked the “experts” into believing that their views would be shown immediately after the interview was broadcast.

In the six-minute video titled “We Proved Royal Experts Lie About Harry and Meghan”, Pieters and Manners also tricked some of the experts into discussing false topics supposedly covered in the interview, including Markle's support for the Balham donkey sanctuary and her refusing to take a Covid-19 vaccine.

“With Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview coming, me and Archie wanted to see if royal experts were always truthful with how they report on them,” said Pieters on Twitter.