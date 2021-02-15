Durban old age association Tafta in cash crisis as state and donors cut funding

A dramatic drop in state and donor funding coupled with escalating Covid-19 expenses has left Durban's The Association for the Aged (Tafta) — which cares for nearly 5,500 pensioners — struggling financially.

Its plight has prompted Tafta to appeal to funders and corporates to “dig deep to help the aged in their care as the organisation battles to close its deficit funding gap”.

According to CEO Femada Shamam, Tafta receives a state subsidy that covers about 7% of an elderly person's needs.

In addition Tafta has been receiving 50% of its usual funding allocation from the state for its service centres.

“To provide a total basket of services including care, Tafta has to fund a 64% shortfall in care costs for elders in our care, after an elder’s pension contribution and the department of social development subsidy we receive for care.

“This shortfall amounts to a R22m annual operational deficit that Tafta meets through fundraising and investment programmes. We meet this target through various activities that include events and activations which we have been unable to host in 2020 and in 2021.”