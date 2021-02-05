Channel your inner Tito Mboweni and align the two

February not the month of love, but of budgets and tax

As we approach the end of February, you’ll start hearing two words a lot: “budget” and “tax”.



This is the time when the minister of finance delivers the national budget speech, outlining the government’s money plans for the following 12 months; plans that hinge almost entirely on taxpayers’ money. If you’re a provisional taxpayer, February is also when the SA Revenue Service (Sars) asks you nicely to hand over a chunk of your earnings...