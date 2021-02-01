Gcaba thanks teacher for showing him the way
Surprise victory opens doors for young opera singer
Sazi Gcaba was not a fan of opera music at primary school, but after his English teacher forced him to join the school choir, he has not looked back.
Three weeks ago, Gcaba was crowned the winner of the Voices of SA International Opera (VOSA) 2020 online competition in the under-22 category...
