Jazz star Sibongile Khumalo has died, family confirms

Jazz veteran Sibongile Khumalo has died at the age of 63, reliable sources confirmed on Thursday night.

Details surrounding Sibongile's death were still unknown last night.

A close friend told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE he was still trying to make sense of the news and was devastated.

He asked not to be named as he preferred that an official statement be made by the star's family first.

Two other independent sources also declined to comment officially, citing the same reason.

He asked that the family be given the space to handle things their way.

Khumalo's career has made a profound impact on SA and the world. Before her illustrious discography and accolades, the Soweto-born star was a music teacher with dreams of being an opera singer.

Her decades-long singing career has touched the hearts of thousands across SA.

Her hits such as Mayihlome and Thula Mama are household names, with her songs taking her to the top the radio charts. She was also known for her award-winning opera and concert work.

She performed for distinguished audiences at events such as late president Nelson Mandela's 75th birthday. She led the New Zeleand and South African national anthems at the historic 1995 World Cup rugby final in 1995.

Khumalo was awarded with The Order of Ikhamanga in Silver by the presidency for her “excellent contribution to the development of South African art and culture in the musical fields of jazz and opera”. — TshisaLIVE

