Twitter bans harmful false claims about Covid-19 vaccinations

Conspiracy theories and misinformation about the coronavirus and its potential vaccines have proliferated on social media platforms during the pandemic.

Twitter said that it may also label or place a warning on tweets with "unsubstantiated rumors, disputed claims, as well as incomplete or out-of-context information" about the vaccines, starting early next year.

A Twitter spokeswoman said the company would determine with public health partners which vaccine misinformation was harmful enough to warrant removal.

Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc-owned YouTube have both in recent weeks announced bans on false claims about the vaccine that go against information from public health experts.

Twitter previously required users to remove tweets with false or misleading information about the nature of the coronavirus, the efficacy or safety of preventative measures or treatments, official regulations or the risk of infection or death. The company says it hides such tweets and blocks users from tweeting again until they remove them.

Twitter said it would enforce the updated policy from Dec. 21 and would expand these actions in the following weeks.