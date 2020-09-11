The hits keep coming for Bob Mabena
Veteran radio personality Bob Mabena might be gone but his music still tops local music charts.
Mabena, 51, died early last month after he suffered a cardiac arrest, just four weeks after his compilation album Jammers House 1 was released...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.