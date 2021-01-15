Star lands new role in eHostela

Uzalo's Nonka spreads her wings in acting industry

Rising TV star Thuthuka Mthembu says when she landed her new role in eHostela she was looking for something interesting to inspire her.



Mthembu, 22, who has been portraying the role of Nonka in Uzalo on SABC1 for three years, says the character came at the right time. Born and bred in Johannesburg, Mthembu appears in the second season of eHostela as Sthandwa. After her impressive portrayal of Nonka in 2018, she says it has been an amazing learning journey for her...