Dawn Thandeka King leaves Uzalo
Actress says she needed growth after five years on soapie
Uzalo matriarch Dawn Thandeka King has quit SA’s most watched show after five years of wreaking havoc as villainous fan favourite MaNgcobo on the SABC 1 daily drama.
King confirmed to Sowetan on Monday that she had opted to not renew her contract for the upcoming season seven of the show, which is watched by 10 million viewers on average...
