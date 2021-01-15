Entertainment

Solo venture is making waves

Manana steps out of shadows to bask in bright sunshine

15 January 2021 - 09:30

Manana is enjoying his moment in the spotlight after years of blending into the background as a member of neo-soul group Seba Kaapstad and penning music for big stars such as Ami Faku.

Born Ndumiso Manana, his solo venture has received a huge stamp of approval as he’s been named Apple Music’s New Artist Spotlight. The coveted feat has in the past been afforded to Faku, Sho Madjozi, Shekhinah, Shane Eagle, Sun-El Musician, Simmy and Elaine...

