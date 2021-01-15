Solo venture is making waves

Manana steps out of shadows to bask in bright sunshine

Manana is enjoying his moment in the spotlight after years of blending into the background as a member of neo-soul group Seba Kaapstad and penning music for big stars such as Ami Faku.



Born Ndumiso Manana, his solo venture has received a huge stamp of approval as he’s been named Apple Music’s New Artist Spotlight. The coveted feat has in the past been afforded to Faku, Sho Madjozi, Shekhinah, Shane Eagle, Sun-El Musician, Simmy and Elaine...