Solo venture is making waves
Manana steps out of shadows to bask in bright sunshine
Manana is enjoying his moment in the spotlight after years of blending into the background as a member of neo-soul group Seba Kaapstad and penning music for big stars such as Ami Faku.
Born Ndumiso Manana, his solo venture has received a huge stamp of approval as he’s been named Apple Music’s New Artist Spotlight. The coveted feat has in the past been afforded to Faku, Sho Madjozi, Shekhinah, Shane Eagle, Sun-El Musician, Simmy and Elaine...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.