Entertainer sets social media ablaze wit women issues

Ntombeningi makes hay as nation contends with pandemic

Social media entertainer Sabelo Sithole, who is famously known as Ntombeningi, is among influencers whose brands thrived during lockdown, following the Covid-19 outbreak.



Ntombeningi quickly became a celebrity in the social media streets as he entertained people with his videos that tackle women issues, from gender-based violence to sex and LGBTI+ community challenges. Ntombeningi is always dishing out advice, especially to black people. ..