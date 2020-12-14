Five times 'The River' was crazy in 2020

Zolani really thought he had met the love of his life after Emma came into the picture. He was head over heels in love with her very early on and made his intentions clear. There was no doubting that this man was willing to risk it all to build a life with Emma.

However, when Lindiwe met her, she could see right through her lies. She didn’t hide the fact that she wanted better for Zolani and tried very hard to open his eyes. Emma convinced everyone that she was a doctor and somehow had the Dikana family eating out of the palm of her hand - expect for Lindiwe, of course. Although she worked hard to hide her lies, Lindiwe didn’t stop until she got everything she needed to expose the scammer.

She realised that Zolani was in too deep and that she would need concrete evidence to end the relationship. So, at their engagement party, Lindiwe exposed the fact that Emma already had a husband.

That was not the end of it. Zolani was so fed up with Lindiwe after that incident and he forced her to drive to an open veld. When they got there he dug a grave for her and Emma was right by his side, reminding him about all the horrible things Lindiwe had done. Emma didn’t know that the truth about her would eventually reach Zolani.

In the end, Zolani wanted nothing to do with either Lindiwe or Emma. He left them with the gun and told them to kill each other.