Five Tiger inspired by conversation with prostitute, filmmaker Khumalo shares

Sundance Festival high five for SA short film

SA short film Five Tiger has been selected to feature in the Sundance Film Festival in the US next year.



The festival is scheduled to take place from January 28 to February 3. The film, written and directed by rising filmmaker Nomawonga Khumalo, features actors like Fumani Shilubana, Menzi Biyela and Khalalelo Makhanda...