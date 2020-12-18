Entertainment

Five Tiger inspired by conversation with prostitute, filmmaker Khumalo shares

Sundance Festival high five for SA short film

18 December 2020 - 08:34

SA short film Five Tiger has been selected to feature in the Sundance Film Festival in the US next year.

The festival is scheduled to take place from January 28 to February 3.  The film, written and directed by rising filmmaker Nomawonga Khumalo, features actors like Fumani Shilubana, Menzi Biyela and Khalalelo Makhanda...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X