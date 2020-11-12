Miss SA urges Mathabatha to speak out about mental health challenges

Newly crowned Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida, 26, has urged Limpopo premier Chupu Mathabatha and his executive to use their influence to speak out about mental health challenges, particularly in rural areas.

Speaking at the homecoming event at Meropa Casino and Entertainment in Polokwane on Friday, Musida added that people who suffer from mental health were still ill-treated and called "mad people".

"In rural areas people are still afraid to talk about mental health and it is still regarded as a shame to have someone suffering from such [in the family]." she said.

"We need to have a serious conversation about this and bring about change. And I believe as social partners, if we can speak out about mental health challenges we will bring change to society."