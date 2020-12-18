Radio and TV star punts healing properties of his alcohol brand
Kini Shandu now runs his own gin label
TV personality Kini Shandu, who has taken a break from radio and television to build his profile as an entrepreneur, has created his own alcohol brand called KwaZulu Dry Gin.
Shandu has co-hosted Daily Thetha on SABC1 and worked for Igagasi FM...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.