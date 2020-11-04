24 contestants confirmed for grand finale
Miss Soweto hopefuls dream of a bright future
The 20 finalists for the 41st Miss Soweto are ready to follow in the footsteps of famous past winners Basetsana Kumalo, Doris Msibi and Lerato Kganyago.
They are also hoping to have as much success as 2017 winner Busisiwe Mmotla, who was a finalist at this year’s Miss SA that was won by Shudufhadzo Musida a week ago...
