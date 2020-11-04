Entertainment

24 contestants confirmed for grand finale

Miss Soweto hopefuls dream of a bright future

04 November 2020 - 10:34

The 20 finalists for the 41st Miss Soweto are ready to follow in the footsteps of famous past winners Basetsana Kumalo, Doris Msibi and Lerato Kganyago.

They are also hoping to have as much success as 2017 winner Busisiwe Mmotla, who was a finalist at this year’s Miss SA that was won by Shudufhadzo Musida a week ago...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
X